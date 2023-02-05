WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes Wahab Riaz for 6 sixes in an over in PSL exhibition match

Big-hitting Pakistani batter Iftikhar Ahmed was in his elements on Sunday as he smashed six sixes in an over against Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match.

Quetta Gladiators had posted 148 for 5 on the board in 19 overs before Wahab Riaz came in to bowl the final over of the innings.

Iftikhar was batting on 58 off 44 balls before he took on Riaz.

Iftikhar hit two sixes over the deep mid-wicket fence on the leg-side before Riaz came around the wicket and got hit over long-off. Iftikhar then smashed the last three balls over the third man boundary to complete the six sixes.

The onslaught pushed Quetta's score from 148 to 184 for 5 in 20 overs as Iftikhar raced from 58 to 94 not out off 50 balls.

Protests/blast outside stadium stops match

The match was marred in controversy before Iftikhar's fireworks lit up the Bugti Stadium in Balochistan.

The exhibition match was stopped due to protests outside the stadium as spectators started pelting stones at the venue and lit a fire as well.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that there was a bomb blast a few kilometers away from the stadium which led to the stoppage.

