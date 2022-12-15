Peshawar Zalimi owner, Javed Afridi to stage silent protest and not attend PSL draft in lieu of Ramiz Raja's comments

Javed Afridi owner of the Peshawar reported plans to skip the upcoming draft for the the 8th season of the PSL taking place tonight in Karachi,

Javed plans to stage a silent protest in view of the comments made by Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz and PCB’s CEO Faisal Hasnain recently stated in an interview that international cricket will likely not return to Peshawar for a while as foreign teams and players are prohibited from travelling to the city.

As per Pakistani media reports, Javed has taken exception to Ramiz's remarks as he feels that they undermine the efforts of Peshawar’s residents in reviving cricket in Pakistan.

Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar is currently undergoing remodelling in attempt to host international matches.

With Javed Afridi ruled out of the PSL draft, team Director Mohammad Akram will likely lead the team’s attendees while head coach Daren Sammy and captain Babar Azam will have a more prominent role in deciding the final squad.

PSL 8’s matches will take place in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore beginning on February 9th.