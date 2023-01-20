'Do not ask for PSL passes': PCB chief Najam Sethi Tweets appeal to corporate honchos and fans

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket (PCB) Board Najam Sethi appealed to people not to ask him for Pakistan Super League (PSL) passes. Taking control of the board following the sacking of Ramiz Raja, Najam Tweeted after there was a surge in demand from people asking him for PSL passes for the knockout stages of the tournamnet to be played in Lahore and for the final in Karachi. Sethi addressed friends, family, top government officials, corporate bigwigs and others to buy PSL tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi. “Please don’t ask me for free passes. You can all afford to pay.”

Two PSL eliminators will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21 while the final will be held in Karachi on March 25. Tickets for the eliminators are currently on sale, while tickets for the final will go on sale March 15.

