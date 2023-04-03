Bowled over by devotion, Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Haris Rauf & Iftikhar Ahmad perform Umrah; see pictures

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, recently traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. Despite being scheduled to participate in a Ramadan tournament in Lahore, Babar decided to make the pilgrimage to the holy city of Madina.

Meanwhile, his teammates Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mohammad Abbas, and Faheem Ashraf were also seen at the holy site.

Babar shared a photo of himself on social media standing in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabawi, which is the second-holiest site in Islam after Masjid al-Haram. The mosque holds great importance to Muslims around the world and is a popular destination for pilgrims performing Umrah or Hajj.

Babar's decision to perform Umrah during Ramadan shows his dedication to his faith and his commitment to upholding the religious traditions and practices of Islam. His fans were delighted to see him sharing his experience on social media, and many commented on the significance of the moment and wished him well on his journey.

Haris shared a picture on Instagram while performing the pilgrimage. Haris took a picture in front of the Kaaba and shared it from his official Twitter account. "Alhamdulillah," he wrote.

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rested senior experienced players and gave the young guns an opportunity to showcase their skills in the series against Afghanistan.

Despite a valiant effort from the inexperienced squad, they lost the series 2-1. Nevertheless, the young players received good support from stand-in skipper Shadab Khan and the rest of the team.

During the series, several promising players such as Saim Ayub, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir were given a chance.

The PCB's decision to invest in young players is a positive sign for the future of Pakistani cricket, as it not only provides a platform for these players to develop but also ensures that the team has a pool of talented players to choose from in the future.