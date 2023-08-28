Rishabh Pant Visits India's Training Camp In Alur To Wish Team Good Luck Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant visited the national team's training camp in Alur on Monday to wish the players good luck for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

He was seen having a chat with some of the Indian team players and head coach Rahul Dravid, who was overseeing the proceedings from the sidelines.

The Men in Blue are preparing for the six-nation tournament in Bengaluru where they are taking part in a six-day training camp.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will leave for Sri Lanka after the camp and open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Pant, who is recovering from his injuries that he sustained in the horrific car crash on New Year's day, is also in Bengaluru these days at the National Cricket Academy.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) served as the backdrop for this intensive session, where Rishabh Pant, another key player on the comeback trail, also participated.

Pant recovering quicker than expected

Pant's recovery is going better than expected as he has already started playing light cricket and weight training in the gym as well.

Fans could even see him back in action as early as next year if he fully recovers from his injuries.

He played a match on August 15, a video of which went viral on social media.

Earlier on Monday, Pant posted a video of him cycling in the gym to give yet another update on his path to recovery.

"Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only," he captioned the post

