'I have no hesitation': BCCI President Roger Binny Confirms His Visit To Pakistan During 2023 Asia Cup

BCCI President Roger Binny has confirmed his historical visit to Pakistan as one of the representatives for an official dinner to be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore to commemorate their hosting of 2023 Asia Cup. The 1983 World Cup-winner revealed that his visits to Pakistan have always been memorable.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play as hosts for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, starting on August 30th. However, it's worth noting that India will play all their matches only in Sri Lanka as the BCCI refused to send Rohit Sharma and co. to Pakistan due to the political conflicts between the two countries.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Binny revealed that he will arrive in Pakistan with BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla on September 4th and that he has no hesitations going to the country.

"Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4. I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable. Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket."

India and Pakistan to face one another on September 2nd:

While Pakistan will open the Asia Cup by facing Nepal on August 30th in Multan, their high-voltage clash against India is on September 2nd in Kandy. The two sides will also lock horns in the 2023 World Cup fixture on October 14th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Green will be high on confidence, especially after their recent ODI series win over Afghanistan. The 3-0 series sweep also helped them to No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings.

