'We Did Not Ask Them To Send Little kids': Mohammad Haris Hits Back At Indian Fans Deriding Pakistan's Emerging Asia Cup Win

Mohammad Haris, who recently led Pakistan Shaheen's to the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 title in Sri Lanka, has hit back at those belittling their win. With India choosing no international players in their squad, unlike Pakistan, Haris stated that no one asked the Men in Blue to send rookie cricketers for the tournament.

Pakistan, who beat India in the final to defend their title successfully, had six international players in the mix. Hence, it was alleged that it was an unfair competition between the two sides as India lacked experience in their squad. The Men in Blue, captained by Yash Dhull, crashed to a 128-run loss in the final in pursuit of 353.

Speaking in a podcast, Haris stated that nobody asked them to send youngsters in the tournament and asserted that no Pakistan player had significant international experience.

"People are saying that Pakistan sent a team with many seniors. We did not ask them to send little kids to the tournament. They say that we had international experience in our team. How much international matches have we played? Saim has played 5, I have played 6. Those guys (India players) have played 260 IPL matches."

Tayyab Tahir's whirlwind hundred lifted Pakistan to 352:

While the openers set the base with a 121-run partnership in 17.2 overs, it was Tayyab Tahir's breezy hundred that set up a stiff target for Yash Dhull and co. Tahir reached his fifty off 42 deliveries and the magical three-figure mark in 66 balls. Mohammad Wasim's unbeaten 10-ball 17 at the death was equally critical as Pakistan risked missing out on the 350-run mark.

With the ball, Sufiyan Mukeem was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets, while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, and Mohammad Wasim picked up 2.

