'Were Some Of You'll Reminded Of The Champions Trophy 2017?' Dinesh Karthik On India-Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup Final

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik opined that the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 decider had eerie similarities to the 2017 Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan at the Kennington Oval. However, he lauded Pakistan A for bringing their A game in the final and expected India A to learn for their next endeavour.

Pakistan comprehensively outplayed India to retain the Emerging Asia Cup title, securing a 128-run win on Sunday in Colombo. The Men in Green amassed 352, thanks to a swashbuckling 108 from Tayyab Tahir after losing the toss and their relentless bowling attack skittled India out for 224.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Karthik wrote:

"Well played Pakistan A. Well tried India A .Tough loss . Always a bitter pill to swallow after playing a convincing tournament all the way to the finals . You live and learn Were some of you'll reminded of the champions trophy 2017 after this result."

Both matches saw a wicket off no-balls:

Meanwhile, both Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final and 2017 Champions Trophy final saw Team India take wickets off no-balls and the Pakistan batter going on to make big scores. Saim Ayub got a reprieve from Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who overstepped as the former top-edged one to the keeper for 17. However, he went on to slam a brisk 59 to build a 115-run opening stand with Sahibzada Farhan.

The 2017 Champions Trophy final in England saw Jasprit Bumrah take the wicket of Fakhar Zaman off a no-ball and the latter made 114 to help Pakistan post 338. The Men in Green blew away their arch-rivals for only 158 and won by 180 runs.