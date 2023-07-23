'Imagine Hardik Pandya Playing Emerging Asia Cup': Team India Fans Troll Tayyab Tahir For Featuring For Pakistan A

Tayyab Tahir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian cricket fans have hilariously trolled Pakistan A batter Tayyab Tahir, who is playing the ACC Emerging Men's Team tournament aged 29. With the right-hander producing a gem of innings against India A in the final, fans have questioned why Tayyab Tahir is not in the senior team already. While there is no age restriction in the tournament, it is slightly unusual for a 29-year-old to feature in the Emerging Men's competition.

It's worth noting that Tahir has played only three T20Is for Pakistan so far, having debuted against Afghanistan in March this year. However, the 29-year-old couldn't make a significant mark for the Men in Green in those fixtures, managing 39 runs as Pakistan lost the series.

Meanwhile, Tahir got to business the moment he walked out to bat in the final against the Men in Blue, with Pakistan at 146-2. He hit his sixth ball for a boundary and continued the assault even as Pakistan kept losing wickets trying to play the big shots.

Tahir reached his half-century off 42 balls and reached his century off 66 deliveries, putting Pakistan on track for a steep total. In the process, he shared a 126-run stand with Mubasir Khan before perishing for 108 off 71 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and 4 sixes.

Mubasir Khan, meanwhile, made 35, but it was the opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan that set things up for Pakistan. The pair scored boundaries at will and stitched a 121-run partnership, with Farhan making 65.

Meanwhile, this is how Indian cricket fans have reacted to Tayyab Tahir's age:

