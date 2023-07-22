Watch: Tempers Flare As Players Engage In Verbal Clash During India-Bangladesh ACC Emerging Men's Cup Semi-Final

Harshit Rana and Soumya Sarkar had a verbal spat. | (Credits: Screengrab)

While India A comfortably beat Bangladesh A during the ACC Emerging Men's tournament semi-final, things did get heated up during the contest on Friday in Colombo. After Bangladesh gave some heated send-offs to the Indian cricketers, Yash Dhull and co. also gave it back when their turn came to roll their arms over, with Harshit Rana taking the center stage.

Read Also Star Sports Acquires Broadcast Rights For ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

The incident occurred in the 26th over when Yuvrajsinh Dodiya dismissed Soumya Sarkar, who edged one to the slip fielder to be dismissed for 5. Things boiled over when Harshit Rana said something to Sarkar, who also responded before other players intervened to stop the fight from escalating.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pakistan Elated' As ACC Approves Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023

Nishant Sandhu takes a fifer as India win by 51 runs to book final date with Pakistan:

Meanwhile, India cruised to a comfortable win in what proved to be a low-scoring game. Bangladesh elected to field first after winning the toss and delivered a tidy bowling performance, skittling India out for 211 in 49.1 overs. Skipper Yash Dhull top-scored with 66 in an otherwise collective failure by the Men in Blue.

Nevertheless, India came out firing on all cylinders with the ball, taking wickets consistently to tie Bangladesh down. While Nishant Sandhu picked up five wickets, Manav Suthar snared three, and Dodia and Abhishek Sharma took one each.

India will face Pakistan in the final of the tournament on Sunday in Colombo. India have already defeated the arch-rivals once in the tournament by eight wickets as B Sai Sudharsan mustered a hundred.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)