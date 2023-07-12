Star Sports Acquires Broadcast Rights For ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, has recently acquired exclusive television rights for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023. This landmark agreement not only marks the first time the tournament will be televised in its entirety but also highlights Star Sports' commitment to promote emerging talent and grow the game of cricket.

The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be the fifth edition of the tournament and is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 23 July 2023 in Sri Lanka. Fans across India can watch all the action LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

The tournament will feature 'A' teams of the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, as well as the top 3 teams from the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup: Nepal, UAE, and Oman.

Through its extensive coverage of the tournament, Star Sports will offer fans front-row seats to witness the emergence of future Indian cricketing superstars like Yash Dhull (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Sai Sudarshan, and Riyan Parag among others. India A will begin their tournament on July 14 against UAE A before playing Nepal A on July 17. The greatest rivalry will commence as India A take on Pakistan A in their final group-stage match on July 19, 2023.

“We are extremely excited to deliver the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to countless cricket enthusiasts. At Star Sports, we are dedicated to broadcasting the best cricket action, showcasing women’s cricket, and creating a platform for emerging talent to shine. Our collaborations with key stakeholders like ICC, ACC, and BCCI, to broadcast women’s cricket and upcoming young talent, underscores our steadfast dedication to expanding the sport and inspiring the next generation of cricketers”, said a Star Sports Spokesperson.

As a pioneer in sports broadcasting, Star Sports will provide cricket enthusiasts across India unprecedented access to witness the emerging talent in action during the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023.