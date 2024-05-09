‘Not The Greatest Vote Of Confidence For Todd Murphy’: Stuart Broad Takes Dig At Nathan Lyon’s Remarks On 2023 Ashes Series

Stuart Broad and Nathan Lyon | Credits: Twitter

Retired England pacer Stuart Broad took a dig at Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon for his latest remarks on the 2023 Ashes Series. The previous edition of the Ashes series ended in a draw (2-2) after England won the fifth and final match of the series by 49 runs at The Oval in London.

Pat Cummins-led Australia were leading 2-1 before the final match of the series. However, the visitors retained their The Ashes trophy as they were the champions in the last edition of the Ashes series.

Australia were dealt with a big blow ahead of the third Test as their off-spinner Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the series due to a calf injury, which he suffered during the second innings of the second Test at Lord's. Lyon was a key bowler for Pat Cummins-led side as he picked nine wickets, including four-wicket hauls, at an average of 29.33 and with an economy rate of 4.

Recently, BBC Cricket shared a post on its Instagram, where Nathan Lyon claimed that Australia would have won the 2023 Ashes Series hadn't his calf injury ruled him out.

"I do believe if I was here (England) it would have been 4-0 to Australia." Lyon said.

Under the comment sections of the BBC Cricket's post on Lyon's claims, Stuart Broad wrote, "Not the greatest vote of confidence for Todd Murphy."

For unversed, Todd Murphy made his Ashes debut in the third Test at Headlingly after Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the series. Then, the 23-year-old featured in the playing XI for the final Test of the 2023 Ashes series at The Oval. Murphy had a decent outing in his debut Ashes series as he picked seven wickets at an average of 25.85 and with an economy rate of 4.72 in 4 innings.

Stuart Broad picked 22 wickets in the 2023 Ashes Series

The 2023 Ashes Series was the final series for Stuart Broad in his illustrious international career. Broad announced his retirement from professional career after the fifth and final Test of the series at the Oval. His retirement came as a surprise as he was performing at the highest level and seemed to have more cricket left in him.

The 38-year-old communicated to England Test skipper Ben Stokes about his decision to retire from Test cricket before the Oval's Test. He received of guard of honour from Australian players while striding out to bat with his fast bowling partner James Anderson in the final innings of his Test career.

An emotional moment for Stuart Broad! Walking out for the last time in Test cricket, a richly deserved Guard Of Honour.



Birthday boy Anderson stays aside and lets Broad enjoy his farewell. pic.twitter.com/puCvDBaqG5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 30, 2023

The legendary English pacer ended his career on high by emerging as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 22 scalps. In the fourth Test, Stuart Broad completed 600 wickets in the format, becoming the second fastest pacer after his ex-teammate James Anderson.

In Test career, Stuart Broad has scalped 604 wickets, including 28 4-wicket hauls and 20 fifers, at an average of 27.68 and an economy rate of 2.97 in 167 matches