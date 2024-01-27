'Sort Of Want This To Be': Stuart Broad Cheekily Suggests James Anderson To Celebrate 700th Test Wicket With Kevin Sinclair's Cartwheeling

Stuart Broad suggests cartwheeling celebration for James Anderson after taking 700th Test wicket | Credits: Twitter

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has cheekily urged James Anderson on his Instagram story to celebrate his 700th Test Wicket with West Indies' spinner Kevin Sinclair's cartwheel celebration during Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Sinclair's cartwheeling grabbed the attention of many as he picked a big wicket of Usman Khawaja for 75 and impressed the audience at the stadium with gymnastic skills. Despite Khawaja's dismissal, Australia steadied their batting with the help of skipper Pat Cummins, who scored an beaten 64 to propel the hosts to 289/9 before declaring their first innings.

Stuart Broad, who retired from Test Cricket in July last year, shared a Kevin Sinclair's cartwheel celebration on his Instagram with a cheeky caption, imploring James Anderson to do so the same when he gets to 700th Test wicket.

“Sort of want this to be @jimmya9 cele when he gets to 700 Test poles.” Broad wrote

Stuart Broad and James Anderson are among the best pacers in the Test Cricket history. Anderson is among the highest wicket-takers in Tests, scalping 690 wickets. The 41-year-old is just 10 scalps away from becoming the third bowler after late Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan to take 700 Test wickets.

While, Stuart Broad scalped 604 wickets in 167 matches. The 37-year-old became the fourth bowler after Muralitharan, Warne, Anil Kumble and James Anderson to achieve the feat of 600 wickets in Test Cricket.