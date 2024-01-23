Viral Pics: James Anderson Breaks The Internet At 41, Flaunts His Abs During Training

By: Rohan Sen | January 23, 2024
Pictures of James Anderson's training session in Hyderabad is going viral on social media
41-year-old Anderson looks leaner and fitter in the latest pictures doing the rounds on X
India and England will play a series of 5 Tests in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala from January 25 to March 11
James Anderson is on his 6th Test tour to India, with his first being in 2006
Anderson revealed that he has tweaked his run-up for the India tour and will be using the new technique during the 5-Test series
Anderson's battle with Virat Kohli will be the one to watch out for as he has picked the Indian star's wicket 7 times in Test cricket
Anderson has played 35 Tests vs India in which he's picked 139 wickets including 6 five-fors
Anderson is the third most successful Test bowler in history with 690 wickets from 183 matches
Anderson will be crucial for England's campaign in the 5 Tests vs India even though the red cricket ball won't swing or seam as much as it does in England