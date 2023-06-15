'Pakistan Elated' As ACC Approves Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup not to be played in Pak in 2023, neutral venue to chosen | File Photo

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Thursday thanked the Asian Cricket Council for approving the hybrid model for hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the former hosting four ODIs and the rest nine will be played in the island nation.

Asia Cup will be played from August 31 to September 17 and it was the PCB which suggested the hybrid model.

PCB chief statement on Asia Cup 2023:

“I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan.

“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders.

“In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months," PCB chief Sethi said in a statement.

India to play all matches in Sri Lanka

This will be the first time in 15 years that Pakistan will get to host a multi-nation cricket tournament.

Team India will be playing their matches in Sri Lanka due to the security concerns and government ban on bilateral ties with Pakistan.