Asia Cup 2023 To Played In Hybrid Model From Aug 31 To Sept 17 With 4 ODIs in Pakistan, 9 In Sri Lanka

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced the scheduled for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

This will be the first time in 15 years that Asia Cup matches will be played in Pakistan.

"India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches," the ACC said in a statement.

The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Team India will be playing their matches in Sri Lanka due to the security concerns and government ban on bilateral ties with Pakistan.