 World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan In Ahmedabad on Oct 15 Confirmed After ACC Agrees Hybrid Model For Asia Cup
There were question marks over Pakistan's participation in the 50-over World Cup in India later this year as the BCCI had refused to send the men's national team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
The Asian Cricket Council's approval of the hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023 and confirming the dates for the tournament now means that the ICC ODI World Cup will definitely see arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in Ahmedabad on October 15.

But with the ACC now confirming the Asia Cup schedule, it means that Pakistan will travel to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November. Both teams are expected to face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is understood that once ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay visited Karachi to meet PCB chairman Najam Sethi last month, it was decided that Pakistan won't set any conditions for competing in the World Cup, provided four Asia Cup games are held in the country as they have the hosting rights.

Playing a tournament without Pakistan would have meant that the broadcasters would be giving half-the-amount committed for the tournament because of two assured India-Pakistan games and may be a chance of a third, if the two teams reach the final.

