Irfan Pathan Gets Into Twitter War With Pakistan Cricket Fan After India A's Emerging Asia Cup Final Loss

Irfan Pathan has been trolled after Pakistan A's win. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan A winning the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with a comprehensive 128-run win over Team India, fans have resorted to trolling the arch-rivals. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also got into a tussle with a few fans and has hit back at them after an old tweet of the cricketer-turned-commentator emerged.

The tweet in discussion is the one Pathan made a couple of years ago with reference to the India-Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup game in Melbourne. With Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 fashioning a come-from-behind win for India in the contest, he tweeted, 'Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha?? (Neighbours, how was Sunday?)' as that match happened on a Sunday.

With Pakistan A emerging triumphant over India A even on Sunday (July 23, 2024), fans have replied to that tweet itself. The 38-year-old hit back by tweeting back, 'Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho?'

Pakistan's total of 352 proves to be a bridge too far for India A:

Meanwhile, India A bowlers leaked a monstrous 353 against Pakistan A, who played aggressively from the outset after losing the toss. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub stitched a 115-run opening partnership, but Tayyab Tahir stood with his quick-fire 108. His partnership of 126 with Mubasir Khan set Pakistan for a total of over 350.

Although India started their run-chase well, they couldn't keep up the tempo for a long time. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 61, but it went in vain as the remaining batters departed without putting up much fight.