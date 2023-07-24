 Irfan Pathan Gets Into Twitter War With Pakistan Cricket Fan After India A's Emerging Asia Cup Final Loss
Irfan Pathan indulges into an argument on Twitter after India A's loss to Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup final loss.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Irfan Pathan has been trolled after Pakistan A's win. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan A winning the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with a comprehensive 128-run win over Team India, fans have resorted to trolling the arch-rivals. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also got into a tussle with a few fans and has hit back at them after an old tweet of the cricketer-turned-commentator emerged.

The tweet in discussion is the one Pathan made a couple of years ago with reference to the India-Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup game in Melbourne. With Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 fashioning a come-from-behind win for India in the contest, he tweeted, 'Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha?? (Neighbours, how was Sunday?)' as that match happened on a Sunday.

With Pakistan A emerging triumphant over India A even on Sunday (July 23, 2024), fans have replied to that tweet itself. The 38-year-old hit back by tweeting back, 'Ek Sunday ke tweet ko abhi Tak Bhul nahi paae ho. Kitne velle ho?'

Pakistan's total of 352 proves to be a bridge too far for India A:

Meanwhile, India A bowlers leaked a monstrous 353 against Pakistan A, who played aggressively from the outset after losing the toss. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub stitched a 115-run opening partnership, but Tayyab Tahir stood with his quick-fire 108. His partnership of 126 with Mubasir Khan set Pakistan for a total of over 350.

Although India started their run-chase well, they couldn't keep up the tempo for a long time. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 61, but it went in vain as the remaining batters departed without putting up much fight.

Irfan Pathan Gets Into Twitter War With Pakistan Cricket Fan After India A's Emerging Asia Cup Final...

