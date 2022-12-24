e-Paper Get App
Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Bangladesh batters on Day 2 of Dhaka Test, says 'kapde bhi utaar de'

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli was seen gesturing sledging the Bangladesh openers during the final over on Day 2 in Dhaka.

Virat Kohli was seen sledging Bangladesh batters on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Friday.

The former India captain was not happy with the batters for allegedly wasting time in fading light towards the closing stages of the day's play.

Kohli was seen gesturing Zakir Hasan to remove his shirt as Najmul Hossain Shanto started tying his shoelaces at the non-striker's end.

The incident happened after the fifth ball of the sixth over of Bangladesh's second innings, after which the umpires called for stumps.

"Kapde bhi utaar de," Kohli was heard as saying by the stump mic.

Bangladesh stare at defeat in Dhaka

Hosts Bangladesh were on the backfoot by India on Day 2 after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer put the visitors in the driver's seat with solid fifties.

Both batters missed their hundreds during their fifth-wicket partnership worth 159 runs. Pant scored 93 off 104 balls while Iyer made 87 off 105 as India posted 314 in their first innings to take a lead of 87 runs.

Bangladesh in reply were 7 for no loss in 6 overs, 80 runs behind India, with openers Najmul Hossain Shanto on five and Zakir Hasan on 2.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram.

