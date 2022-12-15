IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Litton Das, watch

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test saw a hilarious chain of events after India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Bangladesh batsman Litton Das on Day 2 of the opening match on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Siraj had a go at Das by giving him a earful. In reply the the Bangladesh batsman cupped his ears taunting the Indian pacer.

On the very next ball, Siraj bowled a peach of a delivery which jagged back to uproot Das' stumps.

After the dismissal both Siraj and star India batsman Virat Kohli taunted Das by cupping their ears.

Earlier, India reduced Bangladesh to 37-2 in their first innings on Day 2.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) on the very first ball of the innings, while Umesh Yadav bowled Yasir Ali (4).

India were all out for 404 in their first innings after starting the day at 278 for six.