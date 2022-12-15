e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Litton Das, watch

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Litton Das, watch

The incident occurred when Siraj had a go at Das by giving him a earful

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test saw a hilarious chain of events after India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Bangladesh batsman Litton Das on Day 2 of the opening match on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Siraj had a go at Das by giving him a earful. In reply the the Bangladesh batsman cupped his ears taunting the Indian pacer.

On the very next ball, Siraj bowled a peach of a delivery which jagged back to uproot Das' stumps.

After the dismissal both Siraj and star India batsman Virat Kohli taunted Das by cupping their ears.

Earlier, India reduced Bangladesh to 37-2 in their first innings on Day 2.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) on the very first ball of the innings, while Umesh Yadav bowled Yasir Ali (4).

India were all out for 404 in their first innings after starting the day at 278 for six.

Read Also
Ind vs SA: Deepak Chahar abuses Mohd Siraj during 3rd T20, video goes viral; netizens react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Litton Das,...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction after Mohammed Siraj dismisses Litton Das,...

'Is this India B team?': Netizens react after USA announce women's squad for historic U-19 T20 World...

'Is this India B team?': Netizens react after USA announce women's squad for historic U-19 T20 World...

WATCH: Violent clashes erupt in Paris after France beat 2-0 Morocco to reach FIFA World Cup 2022...

WATCH: Violent clashes erupt in Paris after France beat 2-0 Morocco to reach FIFA World Cup 2022...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India fans call R Ashwin 'better batsman than our openers' after spinner scores...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India fans call R Ashwin 'better batsman than our openers' after spinner scores...

WATCH: Fans resort to violence in Brussels after Morocco's 0-2 defeat to France in FIFA World Cup...

WATCH: Fans resort to violence in Brussels after Morocco's 0-2 defeat to France in FIFA World Cup...