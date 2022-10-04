Ind vs SA: Deepak Chahar abuses Mohd Siraj during 3rd T20, video goes viral; netizens react

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Deepak Chahar | Kunal Patil
India bowlers were clobbered to all parts of the park by the SA batsman during the 3rd T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, October 4.

Riding on a century by Rilee Rossouw, SA posted a massive total of 227-3 in their 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers conceded 50 runs in the last three overs with Deepak Chahar going for 24 runs in the final over.

And on the penultimate ball of the last over, Miller heaved one to Siraj at deep square leg, who took the catch but backpedaled and ended up crashing into the boundary hoardings off his boot.

A fuming Chahar ended up showering abuses at his fellow bowling partner.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their views.

Here are a few reactions

