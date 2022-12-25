Watch: Virat Kohli drops 5 catches on Day 3 of BAN vs IND 2nd Test, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

BAN vs IND 2nd Test: Virat Kohli dropped most of the catches while fielding in the slips | Twitter

Virat Kohli was the subject of debate on and off the field in Bangladesh on Saturday as he dropped as many as five catches while fielding in the slips on Day 3 of the Dhaka Test.

Kohli is one of the best fielders in the Indian team but his catching remains an area of concern, especially in the slips.

Kohli dropped Bangladesh opener Litton Das thrice off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. He also dropped Tasking Ahmed's catch and another one during the day's play.

Looking at Kohli's butter fingers, Indian cricket fans took to social media to troll the former skipper for his dropped catches.

"I don't want to do it but still i will. Rohit drops a catch (which he rarely does) - guy is unfit, shouldn't play for the national team, or doesn't deserve to play for India. Virat drops a catch - Rare mistake by Virat Kohli. He has always been a phenomenal fielder," a user wrote.

"Na catch pakda ja raha hai aur na batting ho rahi hai. Aisi fitness par universal Lanat bhej raha hu," another user wrote.

India pull off Christmas miracle

All said and done, the action on the field was as intense as ever on Sunday as India pulled off a miraculous win on Day 4 to sweep the series 2-0. Chasing a paltry 145 for victory, Bangladesh had India on the ropes at 74 for 7 before Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer joined forces to forge a match-winning 71-run partnership.

Ashwin remained unbeaten on 42 while Iyer made 29 not out as India crossed the finish line with 3 wickets in hand in the first session on Sunday to keep their undefeated record in Bangladesh alive in red-ball cricket.