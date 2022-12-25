India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a crumbling pitch |

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer help India to win the second Test match aginst Bangladesh after top order collapses while chasing 145. The Indian team successfully chased the target after facing some initial hiccups when they were 74/7. With this win the Indian team has sealed the two match Test series 2-0.

On Day 4, Mehidy Hasan struck once more, taking out Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to cause India to lose their seventh wicket to Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan has previously fired Jaydev Unadkat. As the visitors concluded an exciting third day of play, teetering at 45 for 4, Bangladesh spinners, headed by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and youthful Mehidy Hasan Miraz, drove Indian hitters to press the panic button in a difficult chase of 145.

Earlier, the Indian team had beat Bangladesh in the first Test match.