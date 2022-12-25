e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a crumbling pitch

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a crumbling pitch

On Day 4, Mehidy Hasan struck once more, taking out Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to cause India to lose their seventh wicket to Bangladesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second Test match, Ashwin and Iyer stand tall with bat on a crumbling pitch |
Follow us on

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer help India to win the second Test match aginst Bangladesh after top order collapses while chasing 145. The Indian team successfully chased the target after facing some initial hiccups when they were 74/7. With this win the Indian team has sealed the two match Test series 2-0.

On Day 4, Mehidy Hasan struck once more, taking out Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to cause India to lose their seventh wicket to Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan has previously fired Jaydev Unadkat. As the visitors concluded an exciting third day of play, teetering at 45 for 4, Bangladesh spinners, headed by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and youthful Mehidy Hasan Miraz, drove Indian hitters to press the panic button in a difficult chase of 145.

Earlier, the Indian team had beat Bangladesh in the first Test match.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Bangladesh batters on Day 2 of Dhaka Test, says 'kapde bhi utaar de'

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Bangladesh batters on Day 2 of Dhaka Test, says 'kapde bhi utaar de'

'Three figures are just a number for me': Pant on missing his 6th hundred in Dhaka Test

'Three figures are just a number for me': Pant on missing his 6th hundred in Dhaka Test

IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of sold players

IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of sold players

IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of unsold players

IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of unsold players

IPL 2023 Auction sets new record with most players sold at over ₹ 15 crore

IPL 2023 Auction sets new record with most players sold at over ₹ 15 crore