 Video: Rafael Nadal Waves Good Bye After Playing In Madrid For The Final Time, Fans Roar In Support
Fans in Madrid brought out the loudest cheer for Rafael Nadal as the tennis legend was playing in the capital city for the last time.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Rafael Nadal. | (Credits: Twitter)

Spanish Tennis legend Rafael Nadal received loud cheers despite suffering a defeat against Jiri Lehecka in the 4th round fixture at the Mutua Madrid Open, ATP 1000 Masters. In a video emerged on social media, fans were loud in their reception for Nadal and he acknowledged the same while walking out of the arena.

Tournament director Felicano Lopez could not help but felicitate the legendary Tennis star with a special trophy, given he has won the Madrid Open on five occasions during the span of 2008-2017. However, Nadal was unsuccessful on this occasion as he aimed to reach the quarter-final of his 100th ATP Masters 1000 event.

Nadal admitted that he grew hysterical seeing the reception, given he was under the impression he would not play another official match again. The veteran, who reflected on coming to Madrid for the first time in 2003, said, as quoted by ATP:

"It’s been a very special week for me, very positive in many ways, both personally and for my tennis. I had the chance to play again on court. A few weeks ago, two days before Barcelona, I didn’t know if I would compete in an official match again and I’ve now played two weeks. It’s been unforgettable."

"The only thing I can say is ‘thank you’. It’s been an incredible journey that started when I was little. I came to Madrid for the first time in 2003, when the tournament was played indoors. The first time I came here feeling competitive was in 2005. It was one of the most exciting wins of my career, still indoors. Ever since, the support has been unconditional from everyone. I cannot thank you enough."

"Something that will stay with me forever" - Rafael Nadal on playing in Madrid

Nadal added that playing for his fans in Madrid will always hold special place for him, even greater than winning any Grand Slam title. He claimed:

"All I can do is thank everyone who has helped me in my career. Even though it’s not over, this is the last time I’ll be in Madrid. You have given me a gift for the last 21 years that’s more significant than any Grand Slam I have won. The emotions of playing in Madrid, in front of the Spanish fans, is something that will stay with me forever."

