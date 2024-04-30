 Rashid Khan To Lead As Afghanistan Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2024; Noor Ahmed Included
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, April 30. The showpiece is slate to take in the West Indies and the USA on June 1.

Rashid Khan will be leading the side in the T20 World Cup 2024, which includes a few new faces who were not part of the previous edition of the tournament. Rashid returned to captaincy duties after Mohammad Nabi stepped down from leadership role after Afghanistan's exit from T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan has included veteran players like, Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. The squad also picked youngsters like Nangyal Kharoti, Mohammad Ishaq and Noor Ahmed. Kharoti made his international debut in the T20I series against Ireland. The 19-year-old Ahmed is the youngest player in the squad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahmin Zadran are likely to be openers for Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup 2024. Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan form a strong all-round unit.

Rashid will be leading the spin bowling unit alongside Mujeeb-ur-Ahmed, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Nabi. Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad Malik form a fast-bowling unit for the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan picked reserves, including Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai and Saleem Safi. These three players will travel with the main squad to the West Indies and the USA.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Travelling Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

