Video: KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Pumped Up As Mitchell Starc Triggers SRH's Batting Collapse During IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 In Ahmedabad

Gautam Gambhir's aggressive celebration to the wicket by KKR pacer Mitchell Starc | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir was spotted celebrating aggresively as pacer Mitchell Starc rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting line-up during IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After opting to bat first by skipper Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an early collapse as Mitchell Starc ran through their batting line-up by dismissing opener Travis Head for a two-ball duck, followed up with a wicket of Abhishek Sharma for 3 at 13/2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were left reeling at 39/4 after Starc bowled out Shahbaz Ahmed for a golden duck. With KKR dominating SRH in the first five overs of the first innings, Gautam Gambhir was completely pumped.

In a video went viral on social media, Gambhir was seen aggressively celebrating one of the wickets with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in the dug out. It is one of the rare occurrences where Gautam Gambhir vented out his emotions during the match.