KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Picture Of Dejected Rahul Tripathi Goes Viral As He Sits Alone On Stairs After Run Out

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi was left heartbroken and dejected after his unfortunate run-out in the ongoing IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

SRH were reeling at 39/4 in five overs when Rahul Tripathi alongside Heinrich Klassen stepped up for the side and duo formed a 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 32 by Varun Chakravarthy at 101/5.

After Klassen's dismissal, Tripathi carried on SRH's innings and brought up his first fifty of the season in just 28 balls. However, Rahul Tripathi's valiant innings came to an end after being involved in a mix-up with Abdul Samad, leading to his unfortunate run-out by Andre Russell at 121/6.

The dismissal occurred when Abdul Samad ran when Russell dived to stop the ball at backward point. Samad crossed Tripathi but the latter was stranded in the middle and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz collected the ball and dislodged the bails.

Rahul Tripathi was visibly heartbroken as he walked back to the pavilion following his run-out dismissal in the first innings of the Qualifier 1 against KKR. A picture of him sitting on the staircase leading to the dressing room, seemingly in tears after his unfortunate dismissal, went viral on social media. The right-handed played an innings of 55 off 35 balls, including 7 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 157.14.

After Rahul Tripathi's dismissal, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost three more wickets in Sanvir Singh (0), Abdul Samad (16) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0) and they were reduced to 126/9. Thereafter, skipper Pat Cummins hit a few blows, including two fours and as many sixes, and played an innings off 30 off 24 balls before he was dismissed by Andre Russell.

Eventually, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bundled out for 159 and set the target for 160 for Kolkata Knight Riders to chase. Rahul Tripathi's valiant fifty and vital contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (32) and Pat Cummins (30) helped SRH post a respectable on the board after suffered an early collapse in the first overs of the innings.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack as he finished the figures with 3/34 with an economy rate of 8.5 in four overs, while Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets. Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine contributed to KKR's bowling by taking a scalp each.