'Underrated Captain': Netizens Laud Skipper Shreyas Iyer As KKR Qualifies For IPL 2024 Final By Defeating SRH In Qualifier 1

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders advanced to the IPL 2024 Final with a convincing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

With a target of 160, Kolkata Knight Riders chased it down in just 13.4 over, thanks to brilliant half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (58*) and Venkatesh Iyer (51*). The pair formed a brilliant unbeaten 97-run partnership to help the team achieve the target and seal their spot for the title clash.

In the 14th over, Shreyas Iyer smashed smashed 22 runs, including three sixes and a four on four consecutive balls off Travis Head to steer KKR to a dominant victory, ensuring their place in the Final with a remarkable finish.

Shreyas Iyer's captain knock stole the show as he played an incredible innings of 58 off 24 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 241.67. The 28-year-old's captaincy too became the talking point as Kolkata Knight Riders' incredible performances in the league stage and Qualifier 1 culminated in their qualification for the playoffs.

After KKR seal their spot for the IPL 2024 Final, fans took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) to laud Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in the ongoing IPL season. Many called him as 'underrated captain' as there wasn't much hype around his leadership skills despite KKR finishing the league stage as the table toppers.

Here's how Netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's captaincy after KKR sealed their spot in IPL 2024

Shreyas Iyer - an underrated captain!



- He was the first captain who took Delhi to the Finals and now he's leading KKR to the Finals. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/264iWlQjTN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2024

- Qualified into the final.

- 9 wins in league stage.

- KKR top of the Points table for the first time.

- Highest NRR ever in IPL history.

- 58*(24) in Qualifier 1.



TAKE A BOW, CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER. 💪 pic.twitter.com/v1HLIZQEVw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2024

- Scored Knockout Fifty

- Helped His Team Reach Ipl Final

- Still No Agressive Fake Celebration

- Just Some Damm Good Cricket



Thats King Shreyas Iyer For You 🔥. pic.twitter.com/KEA8dTnBm1 — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) May 21, 2024

Shreyas Iyer as Captain took Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 finals and has now taken KKR into the IPL 2024 finals. pic.twitter.com/cgEx3AxZ8N — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 21, 2024

Shreyas Iyer becomes the 3rd KKR captain to reach IPL Final.



APPRECIATION FOR TIGER IYER. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/N3aNtEABYC — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) May 21, 2024

What a captain Shreyas Iyer has been for KKR! Brilliant use of his bowlers and all rounders throughout the tournament. Always played a good anchor role whenever needed.



The man deserves every amount of appreciation and credit. KKR should retain him💜#KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/6o5IZdBkEK — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) May 21, 2024

Shreyas Iyer has been outstanding with his changes thru out the season. But today he took his captaincy to another level. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2024

Shreyas Iyer the captain somehow needs to be recognised. It was under him that Delhi played their last finals in 2020; and now this for Kolkata #KKRvsSRH #IPLQualifier — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 21, 2024