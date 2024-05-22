'Underrated Captain': Netizens Laud Skipper Shreyas Iyer As KKR Qualifies For IPL 2024 Final By Defeating SRH In Qualifier 1

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders advanced to the IPL 2024 Final with a convincing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.
With a target of 160, Kolkata Knight Riders chased it down in just 13.4 over, thanks to brilliant half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (58*) and Venkatesh Iyer (51*). The pair formed a brilliant unbeaten 97-run partnership to help the team achieve the target and seal their spot for the title clash.
In the 14th over, Shreyas Iyer smashed smashed 22 runs, including three sixes and a four on four consecutive balls off Travis Head to steer KKR to a dominant victory, ensuring their place in the Final with a remarkable finish.
Shreyas Iyer's captain knock stole the show as he played an incredible innings of 58 off 24 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 241.67. The 28-year-old's captaincy too became the talking point as Kolkata Knight Riders' incredible performances in the league stage and Qualifier 1 culminated in their qualification for the playoffs.
After KKR seal their spot for the IPL 2024 Final, fans took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) to laud Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in the ongoing IPL season. Many called him as 'underrated captain' as there wasn't much hype around his leadership skills despite KKR finishing the league stage as the table toppers.
Here's how Netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's captaincy after KKR sealed their spot in IPL 2024