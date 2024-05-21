KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Table-Toppers Kolkata, In-Form Hyderabad Eye Final Spot In 1st Attempt

KKR vs SRH Preview:

The Indian Premier League 2024 has reached its business end with just 4 blockbuster games left to decide the new winner of the cash-rich league.

The beginning of the IPL 2024 playoffs will witness the table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clash between the top-two teams in the league stage promises to be a mouth-watering contest with big-hitting batters and top-class bowlers in both sides.

KKR defeated SRH at the Eden Gardens in the only match between these two teams this season therefore, revenge will be on Hyderabad's mind at Motor.

The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final while the loser will play the winner of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh