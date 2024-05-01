T20 World Cup 2024: No Steven Smith And Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh To Lead Australia's 15-Player Squad

Australia cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia (CA) have unveiled their 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 2nd in the USA and West Indies. There was no place for veteran batter Steve Smith or the newest sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk. However, Mitchell Marsh, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury has been picked to lead the side.

Fraser-McGurk indeed had made a compelling case to be included in the T20 World Cup squad following his exploits for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. The 21-year-old has maintained a strike rate of over 200 against some of the best bowlers in IPL, with several tipping him to take David Warner's spot at the top of the order. Smith, meanwhile, was part of Australia's squad that lifted the trophy in 2021, but hasn't been consistent enough in the format.

Men's T20 World Champions for the very first time! 🏆#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sRlIlGLLeZ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 14, 2021

Cameron Green and Ashton Agar were the biggest winners amongst all, with the latter joining the all-round team of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Australia are clubbed with England, Namibia, Oman, and Scotland in Group B. The Men in Yellow will open their campaign against Oman on June 6th in Barbados.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.