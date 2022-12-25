Watch: Virat Kohli gets into heated argument with Bangladesh players after dismissal

Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with Bangladesh players on Saturday after he was dismissed on 1 on day 3 of the second and final Test in Dhaka.

Kohli was given a fiery send-off by the hosts as the players celebrated his wicket, something which irked the former India captain.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who got Kohli out, started screaming his lungs out while captain Shakib Al Hasan participated in the wild celebrations along with Mushfiqur Rahim and other teammates.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Something was also said to Kohli which he made his blood boil and he immediately walked up to Shakib to give it back to him. That's when the umpires had to intervene before Kohli walked off in anger.

"Somebody might have said something. I was on-air, I'm sure. I didn't see anything. The celebrations started and they were quite away from Kohli. But he was not happy at all," said former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan in the post-match show.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'It's not easily forgotten'

Players from both sides have been having a go at each other from the very first Test. Mohammed Siraj and Kohli were involved in a war of words with Litton Das at Chattogram before things got heated in Dhaka.

"These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh's foremost batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it's not easily forgotten," said Sunil Gavaskar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India pull off Christmas miracle

All said and done, the action on the field was as intense as ever on Sunday as India pulled off a miraculous win on Day 4 to sweep the series 2-0. Chasing a paltry 145 for victory, Bangladesh had India on the ropes at 74 for 7 before Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer joined forces to forge a match-winning 71-run partnership.

Ashwin remained unbeaten on 42 while Iyer made 29 not out as India crossed the finish line with 3 wickets in hand in the first session on Sunday to keep their undefeated record in Bangladesh alive in red-ball cricket.