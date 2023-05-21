WATCH: Rohit Sharma shocked when fan requests him for a kiss; Twitter reacts hilariously!

Rohit Sharma, popularly known as Hitman, has amassed a massive fan base akin to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Both male and female fans have an immense adoration for him. However, recently, the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain found himself taken aback by an unexpected request from a male fan, causing quite a stir on the internet.

Not selfie then a kiss

In a viral video, Rohit Sharma can be seen surrounded by his security guards as he walks towards his team vehicle, with countless fans vying for a selfie with him.

Amidst this frenzy, a male fan steps forward and requests a selfie. When the MI skipper politely declines, the fan takes it a step further and asks for a kiss on his cheeks. This unusual request leaves Rohit visibly shocked. Nevertheless, he handles the situation gracefully and calmly asks the fan to step aside so he can proceed.

Expressing his disgust, the 36-year-old cricketer then walks into the team bus, leaving the unexpected encounter behind. The viral video has garnered humorous reactions from Twitter users in the comment section.

Twitter reacts

One user commented, "This is the level of craze for the Indian captain," emphasizing the extent of fans' enthusiasm.

Another user humorously remarked, "Lip kiss lene ke chakkar me that'

However, a user in the comment section revealed that the fan was actually a deaf person and his intention was to request a selfie, which was misunderstood in the video.

The incident showcases the intense passion and sometimes peculiar encounters that come with being a popular figure like Rohit Sharma, reinforcing his status as a beloved and sought-after cricket icon.