IPL 2023: Watch: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir greet each other ahead of LSG vs MI clash at Ekana

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were spotted having a friendly conversation ahead of the clash between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday evening. On Monday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma approached Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir and shook hands during a practise session at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Gambhir, who made headlines earlier this season for a heated disagreement with Virat Kohli, was seen cracking jokes and smiling alongside Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in a video uploaded by LSG's Twitter feed.

Both teams are competing to secure a spot in the playoffs. LSG and MI are positioned near to each other in the points table, heightening the tension ahead of the contest. MI is third with 14 points after seven victories and five defeats. LSG, on the other hand, is just one point behind MI with 13 points after losing five matches and winning six.

LSG lead the head-to-head contest against the Mumbai Indians

The Super Giants won both the matches last year; hence, they hold a perfect record over the five-time champions. Nevertheless, both teams will be high on confidence, having won their previous encounters. Rohit Sharma and co. gunned down the Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in their previous game.

The Super Giants also emerged victorious, overcoming the SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Batting first, the Orange Brigade amassed 182, but the fireworks of Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis carried their side over the line.