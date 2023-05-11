Virat Kohli posts video on negativity, seen as attempt to make peace after Gambhir spat: 'Grudges, anger..don’t have time for it'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his fiery attitude on the field, recently posted a video on his Instagram story featuring American actor and comedian Kevin Hart. In the video, Hart can be seen discussing grudges, anger, and negativity in life.

Seeking to put things to bed

Kohli, was recently involved in on-field altercations with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match in Lucknow. The trio was subsequently fined by the match referee, with Kohli and Gambhir receiving fines of 100% of their match fees and Naveen receiving a 50% fine.

Kohli's aggressive behaviour on the field against LSG sparked criticism and scrutiny, and it seems that the cricketer is now trying to move on from the incident. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share Hart's message of letting go of negative emotions and focusing on moving forward in life.

“No matter how much emotions and feeling that you have, or how much hurt you have, the life has to go on. Life doesn’t stop for anybody. So if you don’t process that, and understand you’re stuck in whatever time period it is, you are hurt forever. Grudges, anger, negativity… I don’t have time for it. Because I’m living so many positive things. I can’t stand in the past, and bathe in what was wrong,” Hart said in the video.

Kohli-Gambhir-Naveen spat

The incident took place during an on-field altercation between RCB skipper Virat Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the second innings of the match. The Afghanistan pacer was also involved in an animated exchange during the post-match handshake after RCB earned the points on offer.

Furthermore, Kohli was seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir escorted the West Indies all-rounder away. However, things took a turn for the worse when Gambhir squared up against Kohli, leading to a spat.

In the meantime, RCB is going through a tough phase in IPL 2023 as they have suffered back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The team is currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table with only 5 wins in 11 matches. With their negative net run rate (-0.345), the recent defeats have made their chances of making it to the playoffs stage quite slim.