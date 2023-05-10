'You vs you': Virat Kohli's cryptic post following Naveen-ul-Haq's jibe during IPL 2023 game between MI and RCB

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli, on Wednesday has come up with a crypic post on his official Instagram account, leaving the fans thinking about all kinds of scenarios. The right-handed batter also posted a classy caption, signalling how one should compete with themselves instead of with others.

The caption at the Instagram read as, "The competition is all in your head. In reality, it’s always you vs you." It redefines the belief about Kohli's eagerness to be better every day and how he has made winning his habit, regardless of whether he plays for Team India or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there is also speculation that it could be in response to Naveen-ul-Haq, who shared an Instagram story on Monday with caption 'sweet mangoes' written on it and revealed he was watching MI-RCB game.

When RCB visited the Ekana Stadium for the IPL 2023 game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 1, Kohli and Naveen had a furious exchange of words. Kohli allegedly pointed at him and showed him the dirt in his shoes, which enraged the LSG player. The umpires and LSG partner Amit Mishra intervened quickly and stopped the two. Glenn Maxwell intervened after the two exchanged a heated handshake.

Both players were fined heavily for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli was penalised 100% of his match fees for his altercation with Naveen and later with LSG coach Gautam Gambhir. Naveen, on the other hand, was slapped with 50% of his fees.

Virat Kohli falls cheaply against the Mumbai Indians:

Meanwhile, the former RCB skipper could manage only a single in Tuesday's game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The Delhi-born cricketer stepped out to left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff and got a faint nick to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. Yet, with 420 runs, in IPL 2023, he is the highest run-getter for RCB.

Despite that early loss, the Royal Challengers gave the home side a stiff 201 to chase down, thanks to a whirlwind 120-run stand between Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. Maxwell, who fell in the 13th over, top-scored with 68, while du Plessis made 65. The likes of Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga put in the finishing touches, but RCB managed only 47 runs in the final five overs.

In response, the Mumbai Indians got home in a canter following the exploits of Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav. The hosts made a brisk start as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma put on a 51-run stand. It was followed by a 140-run partnership between Wadhera and Suryakumar. The latter fell in the 16th over, just eight runs short of the target, while Wadhera hit the winning runs.