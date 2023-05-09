 Watch: Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for a ball boy at the Wankhede Stadium goes viral
Virat Kohli wins the hearts of the fans with his heartwarming gesture for a ball boy at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of facing the Mumbai Indians.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Virat Kohli waving to the fans. | (Credits: Twitter)

Despite his recent on-field confrontations with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli has always maintained a friendly relationship with his fans. On Monday, at the Wankhede Stadium, he provided another reminder with his classy gesture ahead of facing the Mumbai Indians.

In the video going viral over social media, Kohli is seen heading up the stairs after his practise session at the Wankhede Stadium before of the match against the Mumbai Indians when he is summoned by one of the ball boys. He called out to him, then motioned to Kohli and asked for his bat. Kohli grinned, waved back, and then paused to hear the plea. The RCB star then returned, signaling a staff to hand him one of his bats.

RCB beat Mumbai Indians earlier in IPL 2023:

The Royal Challengers have already beaten the Mumbai Indians once in the ongoing season, overcoming them by eight wickets. The contest held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw the hosts gun down 172 with ease, thanks to the opening stand of 148 between Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Kohli, the former captain, stayed unbeaten at 82. The 33-year-old has been in good form during the ongoing IPL 2023, with 419 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 135.19. His run total is laced with six half-centuries, one of the highest in this competition, while Kohli is also vying for the Orange Cap.

However, his strike rate after the powerplay has been heavily questioned, with many believing that it has hampered RCB's scoring pace and damaged their overall total. Hence, he will look to rectify that issue against the five-time champions on Tuesday.

