MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket then deletes post, Naveen-ul-Haq says 'Sweet Mangoes'

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and spinner Naveen-ul-Haq both seemed to have enjoyed Virat Kohli's wicket in the ongoing match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The duo, who had an altercation with Kohli after RCB's match against LSG last week, took to social media to post different messages but both at the same time after the former India captain got out in the first over of the match.

Kohli was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff for 1 off 4 balls. It was a rare failure for the RCB opener who's been in sublime form in IPL 2023 so far.

Gambhir took to Instagram to praise Behrendorff, saying "What a player" and tagged the Australian left-arm pacer. But he deleted the Insta story moments later.

Naveen meanwhile, was more cryptic in his post. He just wrote, "sweet mango's" along with a picture of a plate of mangoes while watching the match.

Cricket fans immediately took screenshots and pictures of the posts and highlight it on social media.

Naveen & Gambhir vs King Kohli

Tensions between Gambhir and Kohli started when LSG defeated RCB at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru last month.

Some of the gestures that Gambhir made after his team's narrow victory did not go down well with Kohli, who responded by doing the same when RCB defeated LSG in the return fixture in Lucknow on May 1.

An altercation ensued during when players from both teams were shaking hands after the match. Kohli and Gambhir had a heated exchange and had to be seperated by their teammates.