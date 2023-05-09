Gautam Gambhir helps Rahul Sharma's ailing mother-in-law, former CSK spinner thanks LSG mentor

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has been in the cricket news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past due to his altercation with Virat Kohli.

Gambhir was made out to be the villain by a section of the cricketing fraternity but not many see the good side of the former India cricketer.

Gambhir silently helps out a lot of his colleagues, past and present cricketers in whichever capacity he can.

He once again showcased his generous side when he helped out former India leg-spinner Rahul Sharma, who needed urgent treatment for his ailing mother-in-law.

Gambhir, who is also a Member of Parliament for the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP), helped Rahul secure the best treatment for his mother-in-law.

Rahul later took to social media to thank Gambhir and also shared pictures of his family.

"Last month was very difficult, my mother-in-law had a brain hemorrhage. She was in critical condition.

"Thank you Gautam Gambhir paji and his PA Gaurav Arora who helped me in such a difficult time.

"He provided the best neurologist and hospital in a short time and surgery has been done successfully. Now she is absolutely fine," Rahul Sharma wrote on Twitter, also thanking the private hospital where his mother-in-law was treated.

Who is Rahul Sharma?

Rahul Sharma retired from international and first-class cricket last year after playing four ODIs and two T20 internationals for India from 2011 to 2012. He took 6 wickets in ODIs and 3 in T20Is.

He's also played 44 matches in the Indian Premier League, taking 40 wickets.

He represented the Deccan Chargers (now defunct), Pune Warriors India (now defunct), Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.