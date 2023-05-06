Virat Kohli writes to BCCI after verbal war with Gautam Gambhir: 'Didn't say anything'

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli has reportedly written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clearing his stance on this week's fight with Lucknow Super Giants player Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Kohli was invovled in a ugly altercation with Gambhir and Naveen after RCB's victory over LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 last Monday.

The match referee, in consultation with the on-field umpires, deemed Kohli and Gambhir's act a violation of Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with “all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute.”

The IPL officials came down hard on the trio, penalising Kohli and Gambhir 100 per cent of their match fees while Naveen was fined 50 per cent.

Kohli has now written to the BCCI and stated in his letter that he "did not say anything wrong", according to media reports.