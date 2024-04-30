Pak's FIA Whisk Away E-Ticketing Agency Head For Allegedly Embezzling Rs 80k From Sales Of PSL 2023

Pakistan's FIA and PSL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi revealed that the raid was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the cricket board's office and Head of E-Ticketing Mahvish Omer has been taken away by the agency.

Najam took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and accused FIA officers for misbehaving with the staff and whisking away Mahvish during their raid at the office. Former PCB chief came out in support of the E-Ticketing head, who, according to him, played a vital role in managing the growth of PSL and handling e-ticketing sales when international cricket returned to Pakistan.

"PCB Affairs: I do not like commenting on PCB affairs lest my motive be misunderstood. But this time I am compelled to point out a grave injustice to a valued professional in PCB." Najam Sethi wrote.

"1. FIA raided the PCB office yesterday, misbehaved with the staff, and whisked away Head of Ticketing Ms Mahvish Omer.

2. Mahvish has played a pivotal role in the growth of Pakistan Cricket - first in the PSL and then in managing ticketing as international cricket returned to Pakistan." he added.

Najam further wrote in his tweet that Mahvish was accused of embezzling PKR 80,000 from e-ticketing sales of PSL. However, the 75-year-old believes that accusations are false as PSL made 60 crore through sales of tickets online. The former PCB chief added that the accusation of embezzlement of money through e-ticketing sales of PSL was made by a company 'Bookme', who lost the contract to handle the online sales of the tickets.

"3. She was accused by FIA of embezzling PKR 80,000. To give you context, the sale of PSL 2023 was around 60 Crores. This accusation is absurd.

4. The accusation was made by BookMe - a ticketing company that lost a contract in a transparent bid process run by PCB. After losing the bid, the ticketing company in question raised appeals at appropriate forums and lost those appeals." Najam Sethi wrote.

Najam Sethi requests PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to look into mistreatment of PCB staff by FIA

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi requested his successor Mohsin Naqvi to look into the mistreatment of the staff during the raid by FIA and serve them with justice as he believes that valued professional like Mahvish Omer should be treated with high-handedness.

"5. It is appalling that a valued professional in PCB was treated with such disdain and high-handedness all because of one party’s personal grudge who has used its contacts to perpetrate this madness.

6. My sympathies are with Mahvish who has been traumatised by FIA." Najam added.

"7. I call upon Chairman of PCB @MohsinNaqvi to investigate this affair and do justice."