PCB Restores Haris Rauf's Central Contract After Receiving Written Apology

Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restored the central contract of Haris Rauf after the fast bowler "admitted his mistake" in writing.

Read Also Haris Rauf Considered Retirement Due To Criticism Over Withdrawal From Australia Test Series: Report

The PCB had terminated the central contract of Rauf after Pakistan's tour to New Zealand just before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in early February.

The decision was made on disciplinary grounds after Rauf refused to make himself available for the Test tour of Australia in winter citing a heavy workload and his Big Bash contract.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi's press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.



Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/qqyiz5eboY pic.twitter.com/ljB3RnYI2L — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 24, 2024

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said there seems to be a misunderstanding.

"After receiving his written reply the board has decided to restore his central contract," Naqvi said at a press conference.

Naqvi said that Haris in his reply had said that he was always committed to playing for Pakistan and his viewpoint was misunderstood but he accepted his mistake.

"So we have decided to restore his central contract. We are also worried about Haris Rauf’s fitness because he was injured during the PSL and we need to take proper care of him," Naqvi said.

Haris Rauf's PSL 2024 was cut short due to injury:

Meanwhile, the right-arm speedster played only 4 matches for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before being ruled out due to shoulder dislocation. In 4 matches, Rauf managed only 2 wickets at 66. The Qalandars had a forgettable outing as they won only 1 match out of 10 to finish at the bottom of the points table.

With Rauf regaining his central contract, he is likely to be chosen for the upcoming T20I series vs New Zealand at home.