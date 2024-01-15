Haris Rauf Considered Retirement Due To Criticism Over Withdrawal From Australia Test Series: Report

Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has reportedly considered retirement from international cricket due to criticism following his decision to withdraw the three-match Test series against Australia.

Rauf declined to be part of Pakistan Test tour of Australia, where the Shan Masood-led side was whitewashed by hosts 0-3, as he opted to participate for in the Big Bash League 2023-24. This didn't go down well with form and criticized him for choosing money over nation.

Pakistan Cricket Director and coach Mohammad Hafeez criticized Rauf's decision to withdraw from the Test series against Australia. Ahead of the Australia tour, Hafeez provided insights into Haris Rauf's initial hesitation and subsequent change of heart.

Recently, the reports have been emerged that Haris Rauf thought to pull the curtains down on his international as he was unable to bear the criticism. However, Rauf reversed the decision after consulting friends and family.

Speedster Haris Rauf was considering taking retirement from international cricket, as per Cricket Pakistan 🇵🇰🤯



Haris was disheartened by the criticism after withdrawing from Test squad against Australia. After consulting with friends, he reversed his decision 👀 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xA67oIIk0C — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 15, 2024

Haris Rauf is currently the part of Pakistan team in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. In the 2nd T20I, Rauf scalped three wickets to help the visitors restrict Kiwis to 194/8. However, his effort went in vain as Pakistan failed to chase down the target of 195 despite half-centuries from Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (50), as they were bundled out for 173 in 19.3 overs.

Rift in Pakistan team after second T20I defeat to New Zealand

The fresh reports were emerged after Pakistan's second T20I loss against New Zealand. It was reported that there were rifts and arguments in Men in Green dressing room following the humiliating loss.

Pakistan players and team management are at loggerheads after poor performance in the second T20I in Hamilton. Except for Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, other batters failed to step up in crucial situation. Zaman's wicket was a big turn around for New Zealand.

Pakistan Cricket has been in crisis over the last one year, especially Babar Azam's resignation as captain across all formats after Men in Green's exit from the ODI World Cup last year.

The internal rifts has made Pakistan Cricket worse over the last few months, which is evident from their performance in recent times.