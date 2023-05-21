 WATCH: Manchester City players celebrate wildly as they are crowned Premier League champions following Arsenal loss
Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in their penultimate game of the campaign, leaving them four points adrift of City. Pep Guardiola's team became champions for the third time in a row and cameras were on hand to catch the moment the players began celebrating.

Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image

Manchester City's journey to secure their third consecutive Premier League title hasn't been without challenges, especially with Arsenal leading the way for a significant portion of the season. However, City's recent impressive form, combined with their own outstanding performance, allowed Pep Guardiola's team to catch up with and surpass Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

article-image

Arsenal loss ensures pre-mature celebrations for City

The opportunity for City to clinch their fifth title in the past six years was expected to come on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, as they faced Frank Lampard's struggling Chelsea side. However, City's players didn't even have to wait until then, as Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening, courtesy of Taiwo Awoniyi's goal in the first half.

As the final whistle blew at the City Ground, securing Forest's stay in the top tier of English football, the City players gathered to watch the game, and their jubilant celebrations commenced. The scenes resembled the joyous celebrations seen when Leicester City won the league in 2016, although not quite matching the magnitude of the party at Jamie Vardy's house.

article-image
article-image

One down, two to go for historic treble

City's remarkable achievement of winning the Premier League title for three successive years has only been accomplished twice before in the Premier League era, both times by their arch-rivals Manchester United. Now, City sets its sights on an unprecedented fourth consecutive title, a record that seems increasingly within reach.

City's focus will now shift to their prospects of securing both the FA Cup and the Champions League and thus vie for the historic treble. Their clash with Manchester United at Wembley on June 3rd holds great importance for their fans. The chance to claim their first-ever European title will come a week later in Istanbul, as they take on Inter Milan in what promises to be an exhilarating final.

