EPL: Casemiro's overhead kick sends Manchester United in touching distance of UCL spot following 1-0 win over Bournemouth

Casemiro's spectacular acrobatic volley secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Manchester United against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. This win brings them closer to securing a spot in next season's Champions League competition.

United solidify quest for UCL following Liverpool draw

With this victory, Manchester United now sits in fourth place on the table with 69 points, trailing behind Newcastle United on goal difference. They need just one point from their upcoming home matches against Chelsea and Fulham to ensure their return to European club football's most prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who currently hold the fifth position with 66 points, drew 1-1 against Aston Villa. They will face relegated Southampton in their final game of the season.

Casemiro's brilliance gives Manchester United the lead

Right from the start, the visitors dominated the game, and in the ninth minute, Casemiro capitalised on a defensive error by Marcos Senesi to execute a magnificent spinning volley, giving Manchester United the lead.

Bournemouth gradually found their rhythm in the first half, with Dominic Solanke's powerful shot being saved by David De Gea. However, United regained control in the second half, creating numerous opportunities through winger Antony and substitutes Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes. Despite their missed chances, United's defense, led by Victor Lindelof, held firm.

Bournemouth's resurgence and United's defensive stand

Towards the end of the match, Bournemouth threatened to equalize when substitute Kieffer Moore broke through on goal, but De Gea made a crucial save, denying their attempt. Senesi also came close to scoring but shot just over the bar. Ultimately, Manchester United held on to secure the victory, igniting jubilant celebrations among their traveling fans.

While Manchester United's game was concluding, Liverpool found themselves trailing against Aston Villa. A defeat for Liverpool would have confirmed Manchester United's Champions League qualification. However, Liverpool managed to equalise through Roberto Firmino. Despite this, Manchester United coach Ten Hag expressed disinterest in the outcome, focusing solely on his team's performance.

"I don't care what happens in Liverpool, it's about us. We have to do the job," he said.