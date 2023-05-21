 EPL: Casemiro's overhead kick sends Manchester United in touching distance of UCL spot following 1-0 win over Bournemouth
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEPL: Casemiro's overhead kick sends Manchester United in touching distance of UCL spot following 1-0 win over Bournemouth

EPL: Casemiro's overhead kick sends Manchester United in touching distance of UCL spot following 1-0 win over Bournemouth

Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday that took them closer to Champions League football next season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image

Casemiro's spectacular acrobatic volley secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Manchester United against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. This win brings them closer to securing a spot in next season's Champions League competition.

United solidify quest for UCL following Liverpool draw

With this victory, Manchester United now sits in fourth place on the table with 69 points, trailing behind Newcastle United on goal difference. They need just one point from their upcoming home matches against Chelsea and Fulham to ensure their return to European club football's most prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who currently hold the fifth position with 66 points, drew 1-1 against Aston Villa. They will face relegated Southampton in their final game of the season.

Casemiro's brilliance gives Manchester United the lead

Right from the start, the visitors dominated the game, and in the ninth minute, Casemiro capitalised on a defensive error by Marcos Senesi to execute a magnificent spinning volley, giving Manchester United the lead.

Bournemouth gradually found their rhythm in the first half, with Dominic Solanke's powerful shot being saved by David De Gea. However, United regained control in the second half, creating numerous opportunities through winger Antony and substitutes Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes. Despite their missed chances, United's defense, led by Victor Lindelof, held firm.

Bournemouth's resurgence and United's defensive stand

Towards the end of the match, Bournemouth threatened to equalize when substitute Kieffer Moore broke through on goal, but De Gea made a crucial save, denying their attempt. Senesi also came close to scoring but shot just over the bar. Ultimately, Manchester United held on to secure the victory, igniting jubilant celebrations among their traveling fans.

While Manchester United's game was concluding, Liverpool found themselves trailing against Aston Villa. A defeat for Liverpool would have confirmed Manchester United's Champions League qualification. However, Liverpool managed to equalise through Roberto Firmino. Despite this, Manchester United coach Ten Hag expressed disinterest in the outcome, focusing solely on his team's performance.

"I don't care what happens in Liverpool, it's about us. We have to do the job," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EPL: Casemiro's overhead kick sends Manchester United in touching distance of UCL spot following 1-0...

EPL: Casemiro's overhead kick sends Manchester United in touching distance of UCL spot following 1-0...

WATCH: LA Lakers LeBron James leaves referee Scott Foster bloodied in courtside collision

WATCH: LA Lakers LeBron James leaves referee Scott Foster bloodied in courtside collision

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh heroics in vain as Pooran 58 helps Lucknow edge Kolkata by 1 run...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh heroics in vain as Pooran 58 helps Lucknow edge Kolkata by 1 run...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Lucknow beat Kolkata by 1 run to clinch third playoff...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Lucknow beat Kolkata by 1 run to clinch third playoff...

Manchester City complete hat-trick of Premier League titles, 9th overall after Arsenal’s 1-0...

Manchester City complete hat-trick of Premier League titles, 9th overall after Arsenal’s 1-0...