Manchester City complete hat-trick of Premier League titles, 9th overall after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City secured their ninth Premier League title and third in succession after Arsenal's 1-0 away defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It’s the fifth time in six season that City have won the Premier League and represents the 12th major honour of Guardiola’s time in charge of the Club.

City now have an opportunity to win a 13th major title when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3.

"City are only the fifth club in the history of English football to win three top-flight titles in a row after Huddersfield Town (1924-1926), Arsenal (1933-1935), Liverpool (1982-1984) and Manchester United (1999-2001 & 2007-2009).

"This success means there it is now 119 years between the Club’s first major trophy win (the 1904 FA Cup) and their last, which represents the second longest gap between wins in English football behind Liverpool’s 121 years (1901-2022)," City stated.

This is a breaking news, more details to follow...