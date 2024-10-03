Watch: Rohit Sharma Opens Cricket Academy In Maharashtra, Says 'Next Gill & Bumrah' Will Come From Karjat

India captain Rohit Sharma inaugurated a cricket academy in Karjat Thursday afternoon and assured fans gathered at the event that this brand new facility in Maharashtra will produce the next generation of superstars.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the venue in Jamkhed area where a grand ceremony was held before Rohit came on stage to a cheering crowd and gave his speech.

"Now that we've opened the academy in Karjat. I assure you, next Gill, Jaiswal, Bumrah will come out from here," the Hitman said.

He also shared his feelings on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados which ended India's 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

"Our big goal was to win the World Cup, after winning the World Cup, my life has come to life," Rohit added. The event host then asked the crowd whether Rohit should lead India in the 2027 ODI World Cup, to which they gave a thunderous response as their approval.

Australian challenge awaits Rohit & Co

Rohit returned to Mumbai from Kanpur on Wednesday after leading India to a 2-0 Test series whitewash over Bangladesh.

He will be in action next later this month when India take on New Zealand in a series of 3 Tests from October 16 to November 5. The Indian team needs to win three more games this season to qualify for next year's World Test Championship final which will be played at Lord's.

India are bidding to reach the WTC summit clash for the third time in succession. They lost to New Zealand and Australia in the previous two WTC Finals in England.