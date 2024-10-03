'Helicopter Ghuma Na': Rohit Sharma Tells Axar Patel After Failed Attempt At Imitating MS Dhoni On Kapil Sharma's Show; Video

Indian cricketers led by captain Rohit Sharma seemed to have had a blast on Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix recently. Rohit came on the show with his T20 World Cup-winning teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.

The players were called on the third episode of Season 2 show to celebrate India's WC triumph in Barbados earlier this year.

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his gang of performers made the cricketers laugh their guts out and also played a few games with them in front of the live audience.

Axar fails to imitate Dhoni, Sky helps out

In one of the segments, the cricketers had to guess the name of the player after imitating his signature shot. Rohit held the card which had MS Dhoni's name on it, and Axar had to enact something to give his captain the hint on who the player was.

But the left-arm spinner's imitation proved to be an epic fail as he tried to replicate Dhoni's iconic six from the 2011 World Cup final. But Rohit couldn't guess as Axar was did quite a bad job at looking like Dhoni.

So Suryakumar stepped in and imitated Dhoni's famous helicopter shot which Rohit immediately guessed and then schooled Axar on his acting. The short clip of the hilarious moment between the three players has been posted on social media by Netflix India.

Australian challenge awaits Rohit & Co.

Rohit recently led the Indian Test team to a 2-0 series-clinching victory over Bangladesh on home soil.

He will come into action next in the 3-Test series against New Zealand starting October 16 while Surya, Dube, Arshdeep and Axar will go to Gwalior to join the Indian T20I squad for the 3 games against Bangladesh from October 6.

The biggest assignment for the players will come later this year in November when the Test team travels to Australia to face them in a series of 5 Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been in India's possession since 2009.

India defeated the Aussies in their own backyard on the last two tours under Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, and will be looking to complete a hat-trick, this time under Rohit Sharma.