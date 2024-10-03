'Khoob Bhalo Achi': Virat Kohli Woos Fans with Bengali Reply After Receiving Bat from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rohit Sharma Praises Bangladesh Cricketer

Image: X

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli received a special surprise from Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz following the conclusion of the India vs Bangladesh test series. Mehidy, who launched a bat company called 'MKS Sports' last year with Imrul Kayes and some friends, decided to present a gift to Rohit after the series wrapped up on October 1.

The gesture from Mehidy comes couple of days after the similar gesture by Virat Kohli in Kanpur. Kohli had gifted his bat to Shakib Al Hasan as the Bangladesh all-rounder had had his last overseas outing

While Kohli graciously accepted a bat gifted by Miraz, he also flaunted his bengali language skills. “Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” said Kohli with a smile, referring to the bat manufactured by Miraz's company. He added, “Wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work.”

While gifting a bat to Rohit Sharma, Mehidy stated that he has always wanted to do that In a video posted to the MKS Sports Facebook page. He said, "I am with Rohit bhai and I gifted him a bat from my company. I always wished to give him a bat and so I am very happy,"

Rohit spoke about the gesture, mentioning that he has known Mehidy for a long time and praised him as an excellent cricketer. The Indian captain expressed his pride in Mehidy for starting his own venture and wished him great success with the bat company.

“I’ve known Mehidy for a long time. He is a very good cricketer. I’m proud of him for starting his own bat company with his friends. I wish him all the best; may God grant him success, and I hope his company surpasses all others,”

Mehidy outclasses Rohit Sharma during IND vs BAN Test series

During the recent test series, Mehidy had dismissed Rohit twice during the Kanpur Test. In the first innings on Day 4, he ended Rohit's aggressive innings, sending him back to the pavilion. He struck again in the second innings, although India was well on their way to victory, eventually winning the match by 7 wickets.

While Mehidy will next feature in the T20I series against India, Rohit will have a small break before the New Zealand series.