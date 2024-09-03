Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Tuesday was adjudged Player of the Series after his heroics against Pakistan in the two Tests which the visitors won to create history.

Mehidy picked 10 wickets and scored 155 runs with the bat in the two Tests. He was the fifth highest run-scorer and the most successful bowler in the series.

Riding on Mehidy's performances with the bat and ball, Bangladesh won the first match by 10 wickets and the second by 6 to register their first-ever Test series victory in Pakistan.

Mehidy's touching gesture

The 26-year-old later dedicated his POTS award to the protesters who have died in the Bangladesh unrest so far.

"You know there have been problems in Bangladesh - I dedicate this award to the student protestors who were martyred. A rickshaw-puller was hurt in the violence, and eventually died. I want to gift this award to his family.

"I don't know what it means to all of Bangladesh, but I know Bangladesh is a very proud nation, so we are incredibly happy with these results given the turmoil over the last couple of months.

"We were there at the time, and it was pretty scary. But we're happy that things are returning to normal," Mehidy Hasan Miraz said after the match.

Bangladesh has always found it tough to clinch Test series wins abroad, but they just pulled off their third-ever series victory on foreign turf. On the flip side, Pakistan’s rough patch at home continues, with this latest loss marking their tenth straight Test without a win.

Since their last home victory against South Africa in February 2021, Pakistan has drawn four Tests and lost six, suffering series defeats to Australia, England, and now Bangladesh.

This win also bumped Bangladesh up to fourth place in the World Test Championship standings, pushing England down a notch.