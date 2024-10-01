Video: Virat Kohli Comes Up With Brilliant Gesture For Shakib Al Hasan, Gifts Him Bat After Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Team India star batter Virat Kohli came up with a brilliant gesture for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the 2nd Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. With the former Bangladesh captain likely having played his final Test, the 35-year-old went up to him and gifted him a bat during the presentation ceremony as a video of the same emerged on social media.

Shakib, one of Bangladesh's most decorated cricketers, announced his retirement from T20Is prior to the 2nd Test in Kanpur. The 37-year-old announced that the Kanpur Test will likely be his last if the selectors doesn't pick him for the upcoming home series against South Africa. The southpaw had a forgettable Test, especially with the bat, managing scores of 9 and 0. However, Shakib picked up four wickets in the only innings where the tourists bowled.

Here's the video of Kohli giving Shakib a bat:

Virat Kohli stays unbeaten on 29 as India sweep series 2-0 against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Indian legend stayed unbeaten on 29 as India chased down the target of 95 with ease. With days 2 and 3 lost due to persistent rain and wet outfield, India produced a hurricane-like batting performance in the only innings in Kanpur. They skittled the Tigers for 233 on day four and declared in 34 overs after scoring 285/9.

As far as Bangladesh's 2nd innings was concerned, They collapsed from 89-3 at one stage to 146 all out. Yashasvi Jaiswal was crowned Player of the Match for his 72 and 51.